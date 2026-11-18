MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 184 drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Four people were injured in a drone attack on the Seversky District of south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, while falling debris also sparked fires at two industrial sites. In addition, four residents sustained injuries when drone fragments struck a five-story residential building in the urban locality of Enem in Adygea.

TASS has summarized the main details of the attacks.

Scope

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on November 17 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 18, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

- The drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Rostov and Krasnodar regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov, the ministry noted.

Impact

- Four people were injured in a UAV attack on the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Region, the south Russian region’s operational headquarters reported on the Max channel.

- Falling drone debris sparked fires at two industrial sites.

- Additionally, UAV fragments were found at nine locations, including private yards and streets.

- Windows were shattered in several buildings, and the roof of one residential building was damaged.

- Four more people were injured after UAV debris struck a five-story residential building in the locality of Enem in Adygea in Russia’s North Caucasus, Murat Kumpilov, the head of the republic, wrote on the Max channel.

- Those wounded suffered injuries ranging from light to medium severity.

- Several apartments sustained damage.

- Furthermore, drone debris damaged windows in two high-rise residential buildings and several private homes, as well as several cars and a gas pipe.

- Law enforcement agencies, emergency services, and district and local officials are responding at the scene.