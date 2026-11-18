SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam.

The meeting is being held at the Conrad Hotel in Shenzhen, which has served as the Russian president’s residence during his visit to China.

The leaders remain in frequent contact, with their most recent talks held in September during To Lam's visit to Russia. Despite their regular exchanges, the two heads of state have plenty to discuss, as the volume of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and political fields continues to grow.