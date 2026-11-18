CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Egypt’s efforts will help settle the conflict between Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Russian-African Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We appreciate Egypt’s efforts to settle the conflicts surrounding its territory, including the current crisis in Yemen. We hope that Egypt’s efforts, as well as those of other international mediators, will help resolve this situation as soon as possible, stabilize Yemen and the region, and put an end to attacks on peaceful cities, facilities, and the civilian population of Saudi Arabia," the diplomat noted in response to a TASS question.

Earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Egyptian servicemen are stationed in Saudi Arabia to protect its strategically important facilities from Houthi attacks.

According to the Emirati newspaper The National, this involves deploying several hundred troops, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, and surface-to-surface missiles to Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the weapons include the Amoun air defense system, which was designed by Egypt to intercept drones and low-flying missiles.