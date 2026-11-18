MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. NATO military instructors should not be present in Ukraine, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter said.

"The root causes of this conflict must be addressed so that once this war ends, it never again repeats. And these root causes are clear. Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO. The Ukrainian army cannot be a NATO-trained army of hundreds of thousands of men. The neo-Nazi nationalists who currently dominate the government in Ukraine cannot be in power," he said at a TASS press conference on the political, economic and legal catastrophe in Ukraine.

Earlier, Radio France Internationale (RFI), citing several sources, reported that French military personnel had been secretly active in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, training Ukrainian troops and servicing military equipment. The operation, codenamed Volia (a Ukrainian word evoking freedom and resistance - TASS), is headed by a French general. Formally, the deployment does not entail direct participation by French troops in combat.

RFI noted that French authorities had never officially confirmed the presence of French troops on Ukrainian soil and that the French parliament had not been briefed on the mission.