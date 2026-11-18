MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Jaan Toots, mayor of the Estonian city of Narva, criticized the government’s proposed decision to close the border between Estonia and Russia, the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) reported.

Closing the border crossing between Estonia and Russia in Narva will also affect citizens of Latvia and Finland, who have also used it, Toots told the Delfi news outlet.

TASS has compiled the key information about the situation.

Plans to close border

- On November 15, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro announced that a decision to close the border with Russia would be made at a cabinet meeting.

- According to him, the measures could be temporary or permanent.

- In turn, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Tallinn would close all border crossings on the Estonian-Russian border starting December 1.

Costs

- The Estonian government will be forced to spend at least 65 million euros if it becomes necessary to restore border controls with Latvia in addition to closing the border with Russia, Interior Ministry Spokesman Tarmo Miilits said.

- In his opinion, it would be much more beneficial to allocate this money to increasing the number of patrols and counterintelligence efforts.

Demand at border crossing points

- The number of border crossings between Estonia and Russia has totaled approximately 760,000 since the beginning of 2026, the ERR broadcaster noted.

- According to its information, more than half of all border crossings this year took place at the Narva border crossing: 447,000.

- Significantly lower traffic was recorded at the Luhamaa and Koidula border crossings.

- The ERR broadcaster pointed out that the border was crossed 1.8 million times in 2023, 1.6 million times in 2024, and 1.1 million times in 2025.

Potential consequences

- The closure of the Narva border crossing between Estonia and Russia will affect not only Estonian and Russian citizens, but also Latvians and Finns who have used it, Narva mayor Jaan Toots stated.

- The ERR broadcaster reported that Toots criticized the government’s proposed decision to close the border between Estonia and Russia.

- According to him, this decision will have a detrimental effect on the city’s economy, as it will put local border control workers out of work and reduce the number of tourists.

- Toots also noted that if the Estonian government’s goal is to combat illegal migration, then Estonia must also close its border with Latvia.

- He further emphasized the humanitarian inappropriateness of such a decision, as Russian citizens need to visit Estonia to see relatives and attend family events.

- The potential closure of the Estonian-Russian border could seriously affect businesses in Narva and jeopardize jobs, Narva City Council Chair Urbo Vaarmann stated.

- The expected closure of the border with Russia runs counter to Estonia’s interests and will lead to serious economic upheaval in that country, as happened in Finland when it decided to completely close its borders, Armando Mema, a member of the Freedom Alliance national conservative party, told TASS.

- He noted that the Finnish government’s decision was driven by Russophobia rather than actual threats from Russia, and that data from border crossings did not confirm those fears.

- According to the politician, under their current governments, Estonia and Finland will not lift restrictions or open their borders.

Russia’s reaction

- Russia will verify reports that Estonia intends to close all border crossings. If true, it will be yet another outburst of unbridled Russophobia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.