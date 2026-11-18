SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Wednesday’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was productive and focused primarily on the achievements of Russia-China cooperation in science and education, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students and professors of the Shenzhen MSU-BIT University (SMBU), a joint educational institution established by Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT).

Putin pointed out that Russian and Chinese students were deeply involved in bilateral projects, creative initiatives and volunteer activities. According to him, these efforts make a significant contribution to strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

TASS has compiled the key takeaways from the president's remarks.

Educational projects

Putin said that his productive talks with Xi had focused, among other things, on the achievements of Russia-China cooperation in science and education: "In particular, we were pleased to point out that bilateral cooperation in science and education continues to be a priority in Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction."

The Russia-China Years of Education are progressing successfully, with a "very busy and diverse" program, covering the full range of bilateral cooperation in education and science.

The joint university established by Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) has become the leading institution of bilateral cooperation in education: "The joint university has become a true flagship of bilateral cooperation in education. It brings together the best traditions of higher education in both Russia and China, and has rightfully earned broad international recognition and considerable prestige."

More than 60,000 Chinese students are currently studying at Russian universities, while over 20,000 Russians are enrolled at universities in China: "At present, more than 60,000 Chinese students are studying in Russia, while the number of Russian students in China exceeds 20,000."

Russian and Chinese students are deeply involved in bilateral projects, creative initiatives and volunteer activities. According to Putin, these efforts play an important role in reinforcing friendly ties between the two countries: "Dear friends, I am pleased that Russian and Chinese students and teachers do not only actively participate in educational and academic exchanges but are also involved in bilateral cultural and public projects, creative initiatives and volunteer activities. This shows that all of you, my dear friends, are making a significant tangible contribution to the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Russia and China."

Expansion of cooperation in education

As many as 45 joint Russian-Chinese universities are now operating in China.

"An agreement to establish another joint university, the Russian-Chinese Mineral Resources University, was signed in St. Petersburg in October after talks between the two countries' prime ministers."

"St. Petersburg Mining University will serve as Russia's representative in the project. I would like to assure you - and this is a fact - that St. Petersburg Mining University is one of the best universities of its kind in the world; this is no exaggeration."

Interest in languages

Interest in learning the Russian language is increasing in China: "I would also like to note a marked increase in mutual interest in learning Russian in China and Chinese in Russia."

In China, "Russian is taught at over 200 universities and 125 schools."

"The number of Russians learning Chinese is rising every year and currently exceeds 100,000."