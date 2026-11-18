SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s major independent gas producer Novatek continues to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe from its Yamal LNG project, but is prepared to redirect these volumes to China should the EU decide to stop importing Russian LNG, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"China holds a 30% stake in Yamal LNG. People keep asking me, 'Are you still supplying to Europe?' Well, how could we not, when the price there - which was 32-34 [dollars per MMBtu] - is currently $28-29 per MMBtu? Of course, we are supplying. I’ve said: 'We will continue to supply until the 31st [of December] - until 11:30 p.m. on December 31,'" Mikhelson said.

He also noted that the company has already developed a plan to reorient its shipments.

"Yes, and, of course, we have worked out the logistics for such a reorientation. A large portion of the volumes we redirect from Europe will go to China," the Novatek CEO added.