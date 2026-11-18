SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be able to engage in full discussions and address important issues in any format, both one-on-one and on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Aide to the Russian leader Yury Ushakov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"When the leaders meet face to face, believe me, they will have a full-fledged conversation, regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, on stools, or simply standing face to face. There will be a meeting," the diplomat noted.