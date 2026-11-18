SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Full-format talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China are unlikely to take place, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He said that Russia is noting aggressive statements coming from Europe. In Peskov’s words, it remains a big question mark for Moscow whether Europe’s participation in the talks could help advance the peace process in Ukraine.

TASS has summarized the Kremlin spokesman’s key remarks.

Trilateral Putin-Trump-Xi meeting

Work is still underway on a possible joint statement by the presidents of Russia, the United States and China - Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping - which may be issued following tomorrow’s trilateral meeting: "I can’t say anything as of yet; the work is still underway. Nothing will be certain until the very last moment."

Russia has no extraordinary expectations regarding the upcoming trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the United States and China: "We don’t have any extraordinary expectations. Our expectations are of the pragmatic nature."

Moscow expects the meeting to result in a good exchange of views on the agreed range of issues, as well as on other matters that the presidents deem necessary to discuss.

Possibility of full-format Putin-Trump talks

No time has yet been scheduled for a bilateral Putin-Trump meeting on APEC sidelines: "No time has been agreed on yet. Some kind of brief meeting is likely to be arranged unless another agreement is reached."

Full-scale Putin-Trump negotiations on the sidelines of the APEC summit are unlikely to take place: "This is a multilateral format. It is unlikely there will be time or opportunity here to hold full-scale negotiations. No one is expecting that."

Putin and Trump could discuss pressing issues if they meet: "It will be an exchange of opinions on current topics."

The two leaders could meet briefly on the sidelines of the APEC summit during a reception scheduled for tonight: "A protocol event will be held. They are guests of [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping. And there are certain rules of propriety. But at least they could hold their first contact."

The Ukraine issue and the situation surrounding Iran could feature in today’s Putin-Trump conversation during a brief meeting later today: "Current issues. Primarily, Ukraine."

"If time allows, they will certainly exchange views on Iran, as the issue is more than relevant."

The duration of the Putin-Trump meeting is unknown at this point: "We don’t know yet."

The leaders will meet this evening: "Well, they are set to meet tonight. They will certainly greet each other and exchange a few words."

G20 summit

The final decision on Putin’s possible trip to Miami, the United States, for the G20 Summit will depend on numerous factors: "It depends on a number of factors, on a huge number of conditions - and the president will make a decision based on them."

The outcome of talks with Trump could influence Putin’s decision on whether to attend the G20 summit: "Since there is a standing invitation, they could touch upon the issue in some way."

Europe’s stance on Ukraine

Russia is observing the emergence of aggressive statements from Europe: "Why do parties participate in negotiations as mediators? They participate to help find a path toward a peace settlement. Have you heard a single statement from the Europeans - perhaps with the exception of [Finnish President Alexander] Stubb - suggesting that Europe should help find a way to peace? No one has," Peskov remarked. "On the contrary, we have heard quite aggressive statements - for instance, from [EU foreign policy chief Kaja] Kallas. We have heard statements from other representatives in Brussels, as well as from representatives of Britain, all of which are exclusively confrontational in nature."

As a result, for Moscow, it remains a big question whether the involvement of Europeans in negotiations could actually facilitate the peace process in Ukraine: "Can the involvement of such individuals help in finding a peace settlement? That is a major question."

Russia would like European countries to pursue peaceful solutions to the Ukraine conflict in the same way as the United States: "First, we would like to understand whether they are willing to try to propose solutions with the same sincerity as the Americans. Perhaps, US initiatives are not always successful or take longer than we would like, but at least there is a need to come up with something, some formulas to promote a peaceful settlement."

"So far, we have no such understanding."

The choice of EU negotiators is up to Brussels: "This is not our business or our responsibility.

Witkoff, Kushner’s talks with Europeans

Questions regarding contacts between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and European officials should be addressed to Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev: "You have to ask Kirill Aleksandrovich about that."