LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out strikes on municipalities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), killing seven civilians and wounding four others, the head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, reported on his Telegram channel.

"A difficult day for our republic: seven people were killed, and four more were wounded," he wrote.

According to the LPR head, on roads in the Starobelsky and Novoaidarsky municipal districts, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a passenger car and a minibus, killing two drivers. The enemy carried out several more strikes against trucks in the Novopskovsky district, killing two men.

In the area of the Svetloye settlement, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a tractor while it was working in the field, killing a 22-year-old man. In the Belovodsky district, one employee was killed and another was injured as a result of an attack on a road maintenance truck.

"In the Troitskoye settlement, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked women walking down the street, killing a 62-year-old woman, and wounding two others. A 66-year-old man was injured in another strike," Pasechnik added.