MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. US and European officials are preparing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine at a meeting on Thursday, while the United States sets aside funds for a new nuclear bomb. Meanwhile, NATO unveils an initiative to launch military satellites using commercial rockets. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

The United States and Europe have shifted their focus to discussing security guarantees for Kiev. For that purpose, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner are planning to meet with European and Ukrainian negotiators in Berlin on November 19, Axios reported, citing sources. Yesterday, the American emissaries said they had held talks with Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and national security advisors from Germany, France, Britain, Poland and Italy.

On Thursday, Berlin will also host a fresh round of talks of the "coalition of the willing," whose multinational force is now rehearsing its deployment to Ukraine during drills in Poland. Such an operation will be possible only following a ceasefire that should come before any peace agreement, the coalition insists. Meanwhile, France has acknowledged that its military is already on Ukrainian soil, training soldiers and servicing military equipment.

Europe would like the OSCE to oversee a potential ceasefire. Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Nicolas Bidault told Izvestia that "the OSCE is ready to make a targeted, credible and complementary contribution in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine, if appropriate conditions are created for this and if the parties request its participation." He stressed that the operation would require the unanimous approval of all 57 member countries of the organization. Russia, however, holds a different view.

"Clearly, the OSCE cannot fulfill its monitoring role regarding possible agreements to resolve the Ukraine crisis, given the negative experience of the special monitoring mission," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, told Izvestia.

The main problem is that Europe is not willing to negotiate security guarantees for Russia, and it insists that Moscow should be the one to make concessions, Natalya Yeryomina, a professor at St. Petersburg State University, told Izvestia. Brussels and Washington also have differing positions on the matter: the United States is ready to consider guarantees for Kiev only if the latter acknowledges its territorial losses, she noted.

According to Yeryomina, the US is effectively trying to shift European security issues onto this region. Therefore, the upcoming discussions in Berlin will not necessarily result in concrete agreements. Moreover, no guarantees will be effective without Russia's consent, the expert argued.

The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has allocated $77 million in the draft 2027 budget for the B94 program, the first US air-dropped nuclear bomb to receive a new designation in over three decades. According to US media, the only known project matching this description is the Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered, or NDS-A, a program that has been under development since 2022. The US has previously defended the need for this bomb by stating that it requires additional nuclear options for striking hardened and deeply buried targets so that adversaries cannot relocate their most valuable assets out of harm's way.

Amid reports about the B94, The War Zone (TWZ) noted that the last new nuclear bomb before it was the B90, known as the Nuclear Depth/Strike Bomb (NDSB), intended for use against submarines or targets on land - the B90 program was canceled in September 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. The B94 would mark the first US nuclear gravity bomb with a new designation in 35 years.

"There is a view that the B94 will be based on the B83 megaton bomb with enhanced penetrating capability, and its primary mission would therefore be to guarantee the destruction of deeply buried and highly fortified targets. While no specific details are available, it’s hard to confirm such a claim, but this remains a fairly plausible scenario," Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the International Security Center under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, told Kommersant. According to him, there will certainly be specific tasks for such weapons, and the latest version of the B61 bomb, namely the upgraded B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb with a yield of 360 kilotons, which the US began delivering for its Air Force on November 16, may be considered not powerful enough.

"Unfortunately, no information about the latest and advanced air-dropped bombs in Russia’s nuclear arsenal is available, and therefore, it is unclear if we have any equivalents. What we have for certain is various facilities located in mountain ranges, including a highly secure command post, the completion of which was personally announced by the supreme commander-in-chief," Stefanovich said. According to him, Russia, alongside China and Iran, having such facilities perhaps provides a compelling argument for the Americans to develop similar installations, if the hypothesis about the B94 designation is correct.

NATO allies have pledged to fund STARLIFT, an initiative designed to provide military users with more reliable and rapid access to commercial booster rockets and spaceports. The North Atlantic Alliance is seeking to leverage this infrastructure to speed up satellite launches and strengthen the resilience of its space constellation. Separately, the United States is working on technology for rapid launches and on-orbit missions, but it still has a long way to go before creating an effective system for rapid response in outer space.

NATO announced the launch of STARLIFT at the NATO Edge 26 conference in Izmir on November 17. Ten NATO members - Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom -- and the Republic of Korea have agreed to provide funding for the initiative through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

The development of such capabilities comes amid increasing dependence of military operations on satellite communications, navigation, intelligence, and missile attack warning systems. NATO also highlights threats to space infrastructure posed by countries that are developing means to strike orbital systems. Enhancing the resilience of satellite constellations includes, among other things, the ability to quickly deploy replacement satellites to make up for those that have been lost.

However, even the United States, the world's leading space power, is still far from establishing a permanent space response system, Alexander Yermakov, a researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Kommersant.

Even as the US military is developing separate technical solutions and procedures, maintaining inspector satellites and launch vehicles in a state of readiness for rapid launch could take years. Moreover, this area is a lower priority than projects to build large satellite constellations and has received more limited funding, the expert argued.

European NATO allies, he continued, could rely on new spaceports in northern regions and small-lift launch vehicles being developed by local startups for these missions, but their resources are considerably more modest than the American ones.

Today, the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum represent more than 60% of global GDP and almost 50% of global trade. The fact that about 40% of the world's population lives in APEC countries highlights the region's central role.