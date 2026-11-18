MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Europe will have long-term security and cheaper energy resources owing to the deal proposed by US President Donald Trump, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on X.

"President Trump’s 'big, beautiful' European security deal will bring Europe lasting security and cheaper energy amid a migrant crisis, economic decline, and social unrest," Dmitriev wrote on X.

The US leader Donald Trump proposed earlier to make a security deal for Europe.