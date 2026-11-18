VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. European countries are cooking up "a recipe for endless war" by debating the deployment of EU troops in Ukraine, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"Russia has made it clear from the outset that it considers the presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian territory absolutely unacceptable. Yet the issue of a foreign military presence in Ukraine keeps resurfacing, despite everyone being well aware of Russia's position. Why is this happening? European countries are clearly seeking to prevent lasting peace in the region and force Russia to take measures to ensure its security. Any foreign troop presence in Ukraine would inevitably threaten Russia's security. In effect, European countries are promoting a recipe for endless war, including at this forum," the diplomat said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.