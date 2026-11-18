BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. Sino-Russian relations play a stabilizing role against the backdrop of a changing situation on the international stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary since the relations of strategic partnership and cooperation were established between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Russia," China Central Television quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

"Sino-Russian relations are not only as unshakable as a mountain, they make it possible to look toward the future with a broad perspective, to bring greater stability and certainty to a world full of change and upheaval, to create a model for a new type of relationship between great powers based on equality, mutual respect, adherence to commitments, and cooperation aimed at achieving shared benefits," said the Chinese leader who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province, Southern China) on Wednesday.