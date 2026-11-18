SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China in the healthcare sector is at the highest level, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"Overall, cooperation between Russia and China in the healthcare sector is at its highest level in recent years," he said following the Russia-China talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The minister also mentioned a recent visit to Russia by head of China's National Health Commission Lei Haichao, during which a roadmap was signed, outlining, among other things, frameworks for cooperation on a number of complicated unresolved scientific problems in the healthcare sector, specifically the fight against diabetes and several other key areas.