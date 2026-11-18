CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow is making every effort to help resolve conflicts in the Middle East and will continue to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told reporters on the sidelines of the Fourth Russia-Africa Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Russia is certainly making every effort to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, including the difficult situation in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere," he said, commenting on the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

The senior diplomat added that Russia was working with other countries to facilitate efforts to settle conflicts diplomatically rather than through military force. "We will continue to do our best to that end," Borisenko stressed.