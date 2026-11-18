SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s major independent gas producer Novatek has reached an agreement with Vietnam to supply approximately 0.5 million tonnes of LNG starting in 2027, and is also interested in investing in local projects, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"We are in advanced negotiations with Vietnam and are considering major projects. We have even signed a small LNG supply contract that begins next year - a modest volume, around half a million tonnes. We will begin deliveries next year," he said.

Furthermore, the Russian company is interested in investing in joint projects in Vietnam.

"There are some very promising projects in the northeast. The water is shallow, which is a factor for tanker access. We have proposed technically sound solutions and expressed our desire not just to supply LNG, but also to act as co-investors. We are exploring such opportunities with Petrovietnam," Mikhelson noted.