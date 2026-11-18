SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s major independent gas producer Novatek is in negotiations on a number of joint projects with the United Arab Emirates, including in the Emirate of Fujairah, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"We are conducting negotiations simultaneously for projects in Russia and for projects [in the UAE]. It would be more accurate to speak of the United Arab Emirates as a whole, rather than just Fujairah. Fujairah is an excellent location for developing not only transshipment facilities, but also actual industrial production," he said when asked whether talks were underway regarding projects in the Emirate of Fujairah.

According to Mikhelson, the company is exploring options for siting production facilities.

"We are looking at some interesting possibilities for establishing significant industrial operations [in the emirate]. Naturally, the raw material base is located in other emirates, and we are currently in discussions about launching a project. I believe these negotiations are at an advanced stage," the Novatek CEO added.