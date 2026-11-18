SYKTYVKAR, November 18. /TASS/. The industrial coal reserves of the planned Usinskaya mine in Vorkuta, the Komi Region, are estimated at 136.8 million tons of coals with a vitrinite reflection index of 0.8-0.99%. The mine's field has favorable mining and geological conditions, the Vorkutaugol Company reported after a detailed assessment.

Earlier, the Komi Region's Governor Rostislav Goldstein, following working meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Oleg Kozhemyako, and with Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov, said one of key topics was the future of Vorkuta, and of its coal industry, which constitutes the city's backbone. The governor stressed the importance of developing the Usinsk deposit and building the Usinskaya mine. For the project's implementation, the Vorkutaugol Company may obtain the status of a preferential regime business resident so that the company could receive tax benefits and other government support measures.

"According to the detailed exploration results, the field of mine number 1 has favorable mining and geological conditions: the working seam thickness is 1.5 meters, its angle of incidence does not exceed 10 degrees. The industrial reserves planned for mining are 136.8 million tons in rock mass. The coals are with a vitrinite reflection index of 0.8-0.99%," the company said.

To expand the production program and in line with the long-term development of the mineral resource base, Vorkutaugol has been considering the building of a new mine - Usinskaya - to develop promising reserves of the Usinsk deposit. This way, the company will replenish outgoing production capacity to ensure stable work of the processing plant and to build up its production potential.

The company has a list of priority measures in four areas. The mine's design capacity will be five million tons per year.

Vorkutaugol is a city-forming enterprise for the Arctic single-industry town of Vorkuta, where about 67,000 people live. About 6,000 residents are employed with coal mining and auxiliary industries. The company is among Russia's biggest producers of coking coal used in metallurgy. The full-cycle company includes four underground mines, an open-pit mine, two processing plants and auxiliary enterprises.