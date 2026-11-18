MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The interest of tourists in the Russian Federation's Arctic territories is growing, so tourist routes along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) may be of demand among both Russian and foreign travelers, Chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on federal structure, regional policy, local self-government and Northern affairs Andrey Shevchenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Those who have been to the Northern Sea Route ports at least once, especially so if on board a nuclear-powered icebreaker, can understand how incredibly scenic it is there, and how interesting. Generally speaking, the domestic tourism in the Russian Federation has been developing actively, and, of course, the interest in visiting the Arctic territories is only growing. Noteworthy, those are not only Russian residents, very many foreigners are interested in traveling there, because they do not have anything of the kind. This is only here, in the Russian Federation - there is no such beauty anywhere else," he said in response to a question about developing tourist routes along the Northern Sea Route.

In order to make such tourist routes regular, it would not be sufficient to use "an ordinary cruise ship," he continued. "It should be either an icebreaker or hybrid vessels that are able to sail high seas where there is ice. They are very few, in fact," he stressed.

Additionally, the development of tourist routes along NSR requires necessary port infrastructures. "This is a must-have, first of all, - we are speaking about security, which is clear. For having cruises or whatever tourist routes, there must be safety, comfort, including at port, and, of course, [it must be safe] in the areas to where the routes are running. I have no doubts they will be of demand," he said.

When answering the question whether a tourist route along the Northern Sea Route could become available within the next five years, he replied in the affirmative. "Yes, of course, I think so," he said.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest sea route connecting Russia's European part with the Far East through the Arctic Ocean seas. It is playing a key role in the country's transport system, connecting regions and providing access to Asia-Pacific markets.