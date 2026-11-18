SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia conveyed its warmest words of gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in the recent humanitarian operation in the town of Alyoshki, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told the Vesti news service.

"Frankly, we have already conveyed our warmest words [of gratitude]. We thanked Melania and members of her team for their active involvement in preparing the Alyoshki mission," he said.

In late October, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, to facilitate a humanitarian operation. The ceasefire was brokered by Melania Trump. The Russian Armed Forces halted fire in the Kherson direction at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to allow preparations for the operation. The mission was carried out on October 30, with tens of metric tons of humanitarian aid distributed to local residents. All those wishing to leave the area were given the opportunity to do so, either to other Russian regions or to Ukraine.