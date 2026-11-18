MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone activity kept former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter from traveling to the Kherson Region.

"I didn't just visit Starobelsk. I visited the special military operation. I visited Lugansk, Donetsk and [the] Zaporozhye [Region]. I planned on visiting [the] Kherson [Region], but I couldn't because of [Ukrainian] drones," he said at a TASS press conference.

On June 13, Ukrainian drones struck Starobelsk as Ritter arrived in the city. He later told TASS that he was quickly evacuated following the attack.