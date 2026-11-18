BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. The pragmatic cooperation between Russia and China is underpinned by mutual trust and shared development goals, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated.

"Practical cooperation between Russia and China boasts such advantages as mutual trust, shared goals for development and revitalization as well as rationale rooted in mutual benefit and common interests," CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese leader met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the city of Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province.