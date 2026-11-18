SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. It is necessary to strengthen the presence of Russian marketplaces and platform solutions in the markets of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) countries’ economies, Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Our marketplaces already interact effectively with APEC economies, this going beyond just products flowing from APEC countries into Russia. It also serves as a vital platform for Russian goods and companies. Therefore, I would say, while they already have a presence, this presence needs to be strengthened and expanded. It is crucial for Russian businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to utilize our platform solutions, finding opportunities to increase their sales in APEC markets. It is important to view our platform solutions as an opportunity for Russian SMEs to engage in exports," he told reporters.

There is strong demand in APEC markets for Russian agro-industrial and eco-friendly products, Dmitriev noted.