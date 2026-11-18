MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are moving closer to resolving differences over the Ukraine conflict through the efforts of their leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told the Vesti news service.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has done a great job, as he has a clear focus on Russia’s interests. <...> I think we are getting increasingly closer to resolving various differences through the efforts of President Putin and President Trump," he said.

"What's crucial is that the United States is proposing an approach based on European security. It’s hard to argue with that. Even the critics of this approach, the warmongers largely based in Europe, are finding it difficult to oppose the idea of a future European security framework," Dmitriev stressed.