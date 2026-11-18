SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Europe is experiencing a very strong migration, social and economic crisis, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview with the Vesti news program.

"We all see that Europe is in a severe crisis--migration, social, and economic; shop windows are being smashed, and revolutions are beginning. We hope that at some point our European colleagues will either realize that this process needs to be stopped and start engaging with Russia somehow, not only on the negotiating track, but also economically, by buying Russian energy resources and restoring their economy in some way, or else Europe is indeed heading toward total collapse and chaos," he said.

The United States also sees a migration, economic, and social crisis in Europe, Dmitriev stressed. "Therefore, Europe essentially has a last chance to try to survive in this world somehow. We will see how well they take it," he added.