SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The dialogue between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will be developing in a constructive and productive manner, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the dialogue between the two presidents is extremely important and the entire world is closely following its developments.

"I am sure that this dialogue will develop in a constructive and productive manner. In fact, our leaders have a great deal in common in terms of their worldviews," Dmitriev told the Soloviev Live TV channel.