SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The public part of the first ever trilateral talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump lasted more than 10 minutes, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was the first to speak as the host of the summit, after which he gave the floor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. US President Donald Trump was the third to speak. After that, the three leaders continued the talks behind closed doors.

Initially, the summit meeting was planned to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT). However, the meeting actually began at about 4:27 p.m. local time (8:27 a.m. GMT).

As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov specified, the heads of state will themselves define the duration of the meeting, including the talks behind closed doors. The three leaders may discuss a broad range of issues, including conflicts that "fester" in the world. Another key issue involves building relationships between major powers and their impact on improving the world situation.