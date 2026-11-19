MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Units of the Russian Armed Forces are set to be fully equipped with robotic systems for evacuating the wounded by the end of 2026, Russian State Secretary, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova said.

"Throughout 2026, the Defense Ministry conducted focused efforts to improve various types of robotic systems, integrate dedicated evacuation units employing these systems into the organizational structure of military units, and provide specialist training through courses and programs on the use of robotic systems. "By the end of 2026, units responsible for evacuating the wounded that use robotic systems will be fully equipped," Tsivilyova said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

According to her, the first ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded began being delivered to the troops as early as late 2025 and were used as auxiliary equipment to evacuate casualties from the front lines.