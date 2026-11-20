WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China indicates that Washington recognized the current transition to multipolar word order, former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich told TASS.

"Each of these countries has played a very important role in the world," said Kucinich, who represented Ohio in the lower chamber of Congress from 1997 to 2013. "And the United States through this meeting recognizes that that the world is multipolar."

"In a way, it's a recognition that we no longer live in a unipolar world," he went on.

"Should there be more? Absolutely," added the former lawmaker, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and served as mayor of Cleveland, Ohio. "It should not be considered a rarity for the leaders of nations to talk. Leaders should be talking. They should be talking continuously."

"Why should relations between nations be mysterious. Again, there is a need for open and clear and consistent communication between nations, not only for the purposes of crisis management, but for ongoing dialogs that can enhance understanding and peace," he said.

The presidents of Russia, the United States and China held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace.