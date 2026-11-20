WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Shenzhen indicate the possibility to improve bilateral relations, former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich told TASS.

"When President Trump greeted President Putin as his friend, that was very significant because it means that there is a path towards improved relations between our countries," said Kucinich, who represented Ohio in the lower chamber of Congress from 1997 to 2013.

After the bilateral meeting, the two leaders were joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks in a trilateral format.

"When you have three of the most important leaders in the world come together, just meeting, just coming together in the same place, and talking, it is so important because when leaders of nations refuse to talk to each other, it creates a gap, which can be filled, unfortunately, with misunderstandings and misinformation," added the former lawmaker, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and served as mayor of Cleveland, Ohio. "And so, face to face discussions should always be at a premium in international relations."

Kucinich went on to say that the final declaration, adopted by the three leaders, mentions the three countries’ plans to boost oil production and deliveries.

"The fact that there was a discussion about increasing production and supply of refined petroleum products is important in a couple different ways. First of all, with respect to Russia, the easing of any sanctions on energy is very important," he said.

The presidents of Russia, the United States and China held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace.