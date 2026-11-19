SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow did not start the war in Ukraine, but it is attempting to end the hostilities that had been going on for eight years, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We did not start the war, in fact, we didn’t start any war at all. But for eight years, there had been hostilities, a war in reality. We are merely trying to bring it to an end," he said.

Kiev initiated hostilities following the coup d’etat in the winter of 2013-2014, which was not recognized by residents of southeastern Ukraine, Putin noted. Russia spent eight years attempting to resolve this conflict peacefully before the start of the special military operation, he said, adding that he emphasized it when speaking with his partners during the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. This was the first time a summit involving the three leaders had taken place. The heads of state shared views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.