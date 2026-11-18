ANKARA, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey’s positions on the development of nuclear energy and its role in achieving global climate goals largely coincide, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar outlined Turkey’s approach in detail in his speech at the forum. The ideas and assessments he expressed largely coincide with our vision," Vershinin noted. "The Turkish minister also pointed out that without nuclear energy, it is impossible to seriously combat the effects of climate change."

The Russian ambassador recalled that the World Atomic Days business forum was held on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya. The forum was attended by CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and the Turkish energy minister.

"Evidently, a productive and regular dialogue on the development of nuclear energy has been established between our countries at the highest professional level," the Russian diplomat said. "Given that we are talking about the most powerful and cleanest form of energy, it is hardly possible to achieve the goals and objectives set at COP31 to combat climate change without using it."