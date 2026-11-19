MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev has called for taking measures to address the risks of terrorist organizations using artificial intelligence for their own purposes.

"First and foremost, I believe that such concerns are well-founded. We know that many terrorist organizations seek to gain access to new technologies, including cyber technologies. Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly of great interest to them," he told TASS.

He recalled that back in 2021, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism issued a report warning of the potential use of AI in malicious, criminal, and terrorist purposes. He noted that at that time, this topic received insufficient attention at the international level, but today the situation has changed.

At the same time, he emphasized that artificial intelligence can also be used for positive purposes. According to him, the UN and the intelligence agencies of certain countries use such technologies to analyze terrorist risks and threats.

"That said, there is another side to the coin: terrorists, too, are wasting no time and are striving, in one way or another, to harness technological, technical, and innovative tools for their own purposes. It must be acknowledged that they are acting with great ingenuity: as you know, there has been a whole series of cyberattacks recently," Zuev noted.

"I think artificial intelligence is a complex phenomenon. It will continue to evolve, and we will need to monitor and analyze this process, as well as develop measures to mitigate the associated risks," he stressed.

In this context, he noted the importance of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance that was established by the UN General Assembly. The first session of this format was held in July. An Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, bringing together leading experts, has also been established. "Both the UN as a whole and, of course, my Office will be at the center of this work," he added.