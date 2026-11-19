SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States shook hands again before a photo session on the second day of the APEC summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

As the leaders of the APEC economies lined up for a group photo, Putin walked over to take his place in the front row. At that moment, he and Trump, who was already standing for the photo, greeted each other with a handshake. The American leader patted the Russian president on the shoulder and exchanged a few words with him with a smile, to which Putin nodded amiably and replied.