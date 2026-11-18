SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies will promote free trade and facilitate related paperless document workflows, according to the Shenzhen Initiative of the APEC CEO Summit.

"We intend to actively support the realization of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific <...> based on solutions proposed by business communities in such areas such as supply chain cooperation, the digital economy, and the harmonization of digital payment rules," the document indicates, with its full text published by the Xinhua news agency.

APEC economies will promote intensive dialogue at the level customs authorities and the business community, facilitate the launch and operation of an APEC center of excellence for paperless trade, and identify relevant priorities, the initiative indicates.