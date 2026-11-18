SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) support the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Shenzhen Initiative of the APEC Business Summit.

"We encourage <…> supporting the use of AI by small, medium, and micro-enterprises through targeted pilot projects, capacity building, the sharing of digital infrastructure, and the promotion of practical AI application scenarios across various industries," the document notes, the full text of which was published by the Xinhua News agency.

According to the document, APEC economies intend to "utilize AI technologies guided by ethical principles of openness and transparency, the protection of privacy and security, and the assurance that such technologies remain controllable and reliable." Furthermore, the member economies "will promote the achievement of sustainable development goals through the application of AI, and develop data centers that utilize energy-efficient computing systems powered by renewable energy sources."

APEC economies also reaffirmed their commitment to fostering the use of AI in priority areas such as green energy, manufacturing, logistics, addressing climate change, and financing environmental programs.