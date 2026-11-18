MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. A meeting of command personnel of the Belarusian Missile Forces and Artillery was held at the Osipovichi Garrison under the leadership of Ruslan Chekhov, Chief of the Missile Forces and Artillery Directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, the press service of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported.

Chief of the Belarusian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Bely took part in the event. "During the meeting, officers exchanged experience in organizing combat training for the troops. Issues related to maintaining the constant readiness of the Missile Forces and Artillery units to carry out their assigned tasks were also discussed in detail. Such training sessions allow commanders to take into account modern requirements for the training of missile forces and artillery for the upcoming training year and to develop unified approaches to organizing the troops’ day-to-day activities," the ministry said.

For his part, Chekhov spoke about the specifics of the gathering and what made the training year, now drawing to a close, noteworthy. "The main areas on which we focused were the direct work of officials to maintain combat and mobilization readiness, keep weapons, military equipment, and specialized equipment in good working order, as well as a number of other equally important issues," he said. According to him, it was a very eventful year for the missile forces and artillery. "One of the main events was an inspection of the combat readiness of the armed forces, including units of the Missile Forces and Artillery. Military units from operational formations and those under central command were inspected. Based on the results of the inspection, the Missile Forces and Artillery units successfully completed their tasks. Of course, there were certain shortcomings, and we also discussed these issues at this meeting," he noted.

In addition, Chekhov reported that training and combat launches from the Polonez-M multiple-launch rocket systems were carried out as scheduled throughout the year. "For the first time this year, our crews conducted a training and combat launch of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system at one of the test ranges in Russia. The Missile Forces and Artillery troops successfully completed the mission," the commander said.