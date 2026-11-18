MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Project 12700 Alexandrit minesweeper Dmitry Lysov, built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC), has joined the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"A ceremony was held in Baltiysk today to raise the naval ensign for the first time and to commission the newest Project 12700 minesweeper Dmitry Lysov, built for the Russian Navy at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation," the ministry said.

It noted that, in a ceremonial setting, an order from Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was read aloud, stating that the naval minesweeper had been incorporated into the Russian Navy.

The ministry specified that Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov presided over the event. "Today is a great day for the Navy, which is taking delivery of its newest mine-countermeasures vessel. We are continuing the construction of this series of warships. The ship is named in honor of Lieutenant Commander Dmitry Lysov, who, in September 1944, fulfilled his duty to the very end while carrying out missions to escort convoys and leading the battle against a German submarine. "On behalf of Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Hero of the Russian Federation Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, I congratulate you on this remarkable event, and I wish the crew seven feet of water under the keel!" Vorobyov noted in his speech, as quoted by the ministry.

The ministry specified that the ceremony of the first raising of the Guards St. Andrew’s Flag, following its consecration, was performed by the commander of the naval minesweeper, Captain 3rd Rank Igor Romanov. It noted that the raising of the St. Andrew’s flag was preceded by the successful completion of factory sea trials and state trials, which took place at the Baltic Fleet’s naval test ranges. Specifically, the ship’s crew, together with representatives of the manufacturer, conducted maneuvering and speed trials in the Baltic Sea, testing the operation of all units, systems, and components, as well as navigation and radio equipment and armaments.

The ship is named in honor of Lieutenant Commander Dmitry Lysov (1918-1944), a veteran of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). He served as commander of the Northern Fleet’s minesweeper T-120, which had been converted from a civilian vessel. In September 1944, the minesweeper participated in escorting a sea convoy in the Kara Sea. After an attack by a German submarine, Dmitry Lysov organized the evacuation of part of the crew, while he himself remained on board. On September 24, 1944, the commander perished along with the ship.