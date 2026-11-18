SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were unable to talk during the gala reception because they were not seated next to each other, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"They were not seated next to each other at the table, so they were unable to talk to each other there," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin aide noted that an opportunity for a conversation may arise the following day. "There is another full day tomorrow. There will be a plenary session, during which it is always possible to find a moment to talk," he added.