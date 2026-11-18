MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki gave US President Donald Trump an amber-decorated throne as a gift for his 80th birthday, TV channel TVN24 reported, citing sources close to Nawrocki's administration.

"We heard that an amber throne had been purchased as a birthday gift for Trump," one of the sources told the television channel. The source stressed that the Polish president's office had kept details of the gift "under the strictest secrecy."

Meanwhile, Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau in Nawrocki's administration, said the amber throne was one of two gifts the Polish president gave Trump in June. He described it as a gift of a "more personal nature." According to Przydacz, the gift "made an impression" on the US side. Trump was born on June 14, 1946.