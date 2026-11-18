WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. The US president’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with Ukrainian and European representatives in Berlin on November 19 to discuss the next multilateral talks on Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The agency wrote with reference to a US official that the two envoys "are expected in Berlin on Thursday to meet Ukrainian officials and a European negotiating team." They will discuss "preparing for the next round of multilateral negotiations," security guarantees for Kiev and "a comprehensive economic recovery and prosperity plan" for Ukraine.

At their November 13 summit in Dublin, EU leaders were able to approve a negotiating team for technical talks with Russia, the United States and Ukraine - the same team that had gone to Abu Dhabi to support Kiev under the EU+E5 formula. It consists of the European Commission, the European Council and five countries in the Coalition of the Willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the UK.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany, together with France and the UK, will hold a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on November 19.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Russia was observing increasingly aggressive statements from Europe. As a result, for Moscow, it remains a big question whether involving the Europeans in negotiations could actually facilitate the peace process in Ukraine.