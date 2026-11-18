TEL AVIV, November 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had launched a joint targeted operation with Israel’s Security Agency (ISA) west of the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), IDF and ISA personnel began a targeted operational activity to dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops," the IDF said in a statement.

"Prior to the activity, a warning was issued to civilians by the Coordination and Liaison Administration, instructing them to avoid approaching the area and informing them of a road closure in the area," the statement reads.

The press service said that IDF units "are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement" and "will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat and thwart attempts by the Hamas terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops."

The Ynet news portal reported earlier in the day that the Israeli military began a "targeted operation" to destroy military facilities belonging to the radical Hamas movement west of the Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip. The Times of Israel newspaper, in turn, noted that the IDF press service has not yet released any information about the raids. At the same time, the publication cited Palestinian media reports that Israeli tanks and armored vehicles had advanced into the central Gaza Strip for the first time since the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave took effect in October 2025.

In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Earlier, the Axios portal wrote citing a source that last week, US President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take measures aimed at implementing his peace plan. The arrangements outlined a two-phase plan, with phase one envisaging a cessation of hostilities, the release of detainees, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops. Phase two envisioned further steps toward ending the conflict and establishing the future governance of the enclave.

On July 30, 2026, Trump announced the agreement on the second phase, which provides for the complete disarmament of Palestinian armed groups.