VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky "doesn’t care at all about diplomatic efforts" as he remains interested in prolonging the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

"Everything that concerns Zelensky today is a blow to Russia’s reputation, which, as he believes, would prove that Ukraine is capable of dictating its terms to Moscow," Polyansky stated.

"However, his statements actually prove the opposite, pointing to the fact that he doesn’t care at all about the diplomatic efforts of others and that the continuation of the war suits him perfectly," the Russian diplomat added.