SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and its partners in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have implemented more than 80 major projects over recent decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the APEC plenary session.

He pledged that Russia will continue to take an active part in APEC’s work.

"We will continue to work together with our partners in the forum to implement joint, mutually beneficial projects and initiatives. Over the past decades, more than 80 such projects have been implemented, and I am referring only to large-scale ones, including in the areas of agricultural production and trade, the e-government services, and women’s entrepreneurship," he said, adding that since 2015, Russia has been holding an annual competition for women’s entrepreneurial projects.