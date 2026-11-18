MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Terrorists in Afghanistan have armed themselves with drones and are putting significant pressure on the authorities in Kabul, Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev told TASS.

"As I have already mentioned, [terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia] Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State - Khorasan Province (Wilayah Khorasan - an Islamic State branch - TASS) <…> are also operating in Afghanistan. The latter exerts significant pressure on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities and seeks to carry out operations both within the country and beyond its borders. By all accounts, the group is already rebuilding its capabilities. We have received information from some UN member states that it possesses modern tactical equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. This is a distinct challenge that we all need to address," he said.

Apart from that, "the Afghanistan-based group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, outlawed in Russia - TASS) has close ties to Al-Qaeda, and its terrorist attacks are directed primarily against Pakistan," he noted.