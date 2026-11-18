DOHA, November 19. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah launched a cruise missile strike on King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in Riyadh, the rebels' military spokesman Yahya Saree said, according to the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency.

"The armed forces attacked King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in Riyadh using a large number of cruise missiles, with the strikes achieving accurate and direct hits," Saree said.

On November 17, the Houthis from Ansar Allah said they had struck two oil pumping stations west of the Saudi capital city. "Our armed forces (Houthi units - TASS) <…> conducted two military operations. The first one involved the use of three drones that attacked oil pumping station 9 on the East-West pipeline west of Riyadh," Saree wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the second operation targeted oil pumping station 8 on the same pipeline. According to Saree, the attacks caused fires at these facilities.