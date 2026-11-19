NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said that he doesn’t want Starlink to become a party to the conflict in Ukraine and be used in offensive operations.

"I don't want Starlink commercial [department] to become party to a war, which we would be if we allow Starlink use for offensive military operations," he told The New York Times.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Starlink is "the backbone of communications for the Ukrainian military, and for Ukraine more broadly." "If they had not had Starlink, their entire line would have collapsed," he added.