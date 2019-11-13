Latest jamming system arrives for electronic warfare troops in central Russia

YEKATERINBURG, November 13. /TASS/. The latest jamming station Pole-21 has arrived for the first time for a separate electronic warfare unit of Russia’s Central Military District stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities against cruise missiles, drones and guided air bombs by way of radio suppression of the equipment connected to global satellite and radio-navigation systems. The latest station’s equipment makes it possible to set up as many as 100 radio interference posts," the press office said in a statement.

The station’s automated system is well adapted to various climatic conditions and is ready to operate at temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees to plus 50 degrees Celsius, the statement says.

There are also plans to rearm electronic warfare troops of Russia’s Central Military District with Tirada-2S anti-satellite systems and Palantin radio reconnaissance stations, the press office added.