SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. APEC CEO Summit participants urged leaders of member economies to support reforms in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in their Shenzhen Initiative posted in conclusion of the summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

"[We urge APEC leaders] to support the reforms in the World Trade Organization and support open multilateral initiatives meeting high standards," the initiative indicates.

The CEO Summit attendees also called on the APEC "to reduce non-tariff barriers, including the ones affecting food trade, promote its development and lower trade costs" in the text of the initiative.